Funke Akindele’s ‘Behind The Scenes’ Crosses ₦512m in one week

Award-winning actress and producer Funke Akindele has set a new milestone in Nollywood with her latest film, “Behind The Scenes,” which has become the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of 2025, surpassing ₦500 million in just one week.

The achievement further cements Akindele’s reputation as a box office powerhouse.

FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s distributor, revealed that “Behind The Scenes” broke five opening-weekend records, becoming the first Nollywood film this year to achieve such an impressive feat.

The official caption from the distributor read: “And yet, another history has been made. Thank you, West Africa, for showing up, filling cinemas, and carrying this story with love. ₦512M at the box office. Highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2025. Fastest Nollywood movie to hit ₦500M. Number one film of the weekend. This is what belief looks like. Behind the scenes of a historic run.”

The film’s advanced screenings on December 10 and 11 generated significant buzz, setting the stage for its nationwide release on December 12.

Boasting an all-star cast including Scarlet Gomez, Iyabo Ojo, Destiny Etiko, Tobi Bakre, and Uche Montana, the film has captured widespread attention and acclaim.

Her previous film, “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” set the record for Nollywood’s biggest opening weekend at the time, surpassing her earlier hit “A Tribe Called Judah,” which opened with ₦113 million.

“Everybody Loves Jenifa” eventually became Nollywood’s highest-grossing film ever, earning over ₦1.8 billion in Nigeria, alongside additional revenue from international markets.

Vanguard News