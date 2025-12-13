Full list of Premier League players going to AFCON

Credit: Premier League

The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, bringing together the continent’s top national teams.

A total of 25 players plying their trade in the English Premier League are currently in line to feature at the tournament, underlining the league’s continued influence on African football. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria lead in Premier League representation, with four players each selected.

In accordance with FIFA international regulations, clubs are expected to release eligible players from Monday, December 15, while participating countries are permitted to register squads of up to 28 players for the competition.

Full list of players confirmed

Sunderland (5):

Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco), Reinildo (Mozambique), Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso), Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo), Noah Sadiki (DR Congo).

Manchester United (3):

Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco).

Fulham (3):

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria), Calvin Bassey (Nigeria), Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria).

Burnley (3):

Axel Tuanzebe (DR Congo), Lyle Foster (South Africa), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia).

Nottingham Forest (2):

Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast), Willy Boly (Ivory Coast).

Brentford (2):

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso), Frank Onyeka (Nigeria).

Manchester City (1):

Omar Marmoush (Egypt),

West Ham United (1):

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DR Congo)

Wolves (2):

Tawanda Chirewa (Zimbabwe), Emmanuel Agbadou (Ivory Coast).

Brighton & Hove Albion (1):

Carlos Baleba (Cameroon).

Crystal Palace (2):

Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal), Cheick Doucouré (Mali)

Liverpool (1)

Mohammed Salah (Egypt)