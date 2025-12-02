Full list of African players set to miss Premier League action for AFCON 2025

By Enitan Abdultawab
As the 2025 AFCON draws closer, it is no news that a number of the English Premier League would be losing a couple of players because the tournament is taking place in the middle of the regular season.
As a result, several clubs would not have some of their key players available between December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2025.
Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and Leeds are the only teams who would not be losing a single player to the competition while Sunderland and Wolveshampton Wanderers record the largest number of players unavailable for the club matches.
Below is a list of African players set to miss the English Premier League for AFCON.
AFCON Players from Premier League Teams
Aston Villa
Evann Guessand (Ivory Coast)
Bournemouth
Amine Adli (Morocco)
Brentford
Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)
Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)
Brighton and Hove Albion
Carlos Baleba (Cameroon)
Burnley
Lyle Foster (South Africa)
Alex Tuanzebe (DR Congo)
Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)
Crystal Palace
Cheick Doucouré (Mali)
Chadi Riad (Morocco)
Christantus Uche (Nigeria)
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)
Everton
Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)
Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)
Fulham
Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)
Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)
Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria)
Liverpool
Mohammad Salah (Egypt)
Manchester City
Rayan Aït-Nouri (Algeria)
Manchester United
Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)
Byram Mbuemo (Cameroon)
Nottingham Forest
Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)
Sunderland
Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco)
Reinildo Mandava (Mozambique)
Habib Diarra (Senegal)
Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)
Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast)
Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo)
Noah Sadiki (DR Congo)
Tottenham Hotspur
Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)
West Ham United
Aaron Wan Bisakka (DR Congo)
El Hadji Malick Diouf (Senegal)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Marshall Munetsi (Zimbabwe)
Tawanda Chirewa (Zimbabwe)
Tolu Arokodare (Nigeria)
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