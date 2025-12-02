Full list of African players set to miss Premier League action for AFCON 2025

By Enitan Abdultawab

As the 2025 AFCON draws closer, it is no news that a number of the English Premier League would be losing a couple of players because the tournament is taking place in the middle of the regular season.

As a result, several clubs would not have some of their key players available between December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2025.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and Leeds are the only teams who would not be losing a single player to the competition while Sunderland and Wolveshampton Wanderers record the largest number of players unavailable for the club matches.

Below is a list of African players set to miss the English Premier League for AFCON.

AFCON Players from Premier League Teams



Aston Villa

Evann Guessand (Ivory Coast)

Bournemouth

Amine Adli (Morocco)

Brentford

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)

Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)

Brighton and Hove Albion

Carlos Baleba (Cameroon)

Burnley

Lyle Foster (South Africa)

Alex Tuanzebe (DR Congo)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)

Crystal Palace

Cheick Doucouré (Mali)

Chadi Riad (Morocco)

Christantus Uche (Nigeria)

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

Everton

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Fulham

Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria)

Liverpool

Mohammad Salah (Egypt)

Manchester City

Rayan Aït-Nouri (Algeria)

Manchester United

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

Byram Mbuemo (Cameroon)

Nottingham Forest

Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)

Sunderland

Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco)

Reinildo Mandava (Mozambique)

Habib Diarra (Senegal)

Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)

Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast)

Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo)

Noah Sadiki (DR Congo)

Tottenham Hotspur

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

West Ham United

Aaron Wan Bisakka (DR Congo)

El Hadji Malick Diouf (Senegal)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Marshall Munetsi (Zimbabwe)

Tawanda Chirewa (Zimbabwe)

Tolu Arokodare (Nigeria)

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