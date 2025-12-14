Full List: 12 European countries that restrict or do not allow dual citizenship

Europe’s approach to dual citizenship remains mixed, with increasing openness in some countries and firm restrictions in others.

While countries such as Germany, Norway and Poland have relaxed their rules in recent years, several European states still limit or tightly control the holding of multiple nationalities, allowing it only in exceptional circumstances.

For investors, migrants and globally mobile individuals, understanding these restrictions is important, especially given the mobility and residence rights attached to European citizenship.

Below is a list of 12 European countries where dual citizenship is restricted or generally not allowed, alongside brief explanations of their policies.

Andorra

Andorra does not recognise dual citizenship. Individuals who acquire Andorran nationality are required to renounce their previous citizenship, and Andorran citizens who voluntarily take another nationality risk losing their Andorran status.

Estonia

Dual citizenship is not permitted for naturalised citizens in Estonia. While children may hold multiple citizenships at birth, they are required to choose one nationality upon reaching adulthood.

Monaco

Monaco does not allow dual citizenship. Applicants for Monegasque nationality must renounce their previous citizenship, and Monegasque citizens who acquire another nationality may lose their status.

San Marino

San Marino generally prohibits dual citizenship. Individuals seeking citizenship are expected to give up their previous nationality, except in limited cases such as citizenship by birth.

Austria

Austria typically does not permit dual citizenship, except in cases where individuals acquire multiple nationalities at birth or where dual citizenship is granted in exceptional circumstances deemed to be in Austria’s national interest.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dual citizenship is allowed only with countries that have signed bilateral agreements with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Such agreements currently exist with countries including Croatia, Serbia and Sweden.

Croatia

Croatia allows dual citizenship under specific conditions, such as citizenship by descent or when it is considered to be in the national interest. Naturalised citizens may still face restrictions depending on their circumstances.

Lithuania

Dual citizenship is generally restricted in Lithuania. Exceptions apply to individuals who acquired multiple citizenships at birth, those exiled before 1990 and their descendants, and other limited cases defined by law.

Netherlands

The Netherlands permits dual citizenship only under certain conditions, including when renunciation of the original citizenship is impossible, when the individual is married to a Dutch citizen, or where giving up the original nationality would result in serious hardship.

Slovakia

Slovakia allows dual citizenship in cases of birth, descent or marriage. However, citizens who voluntarily acquire another citizenship without long-term residence abroad may lose their Slovak nationality.

Slovenia

Dual citizenship is permitted under specific conditions. Those who acquire Slovenian citizenship by birth or descent may retain multiple nationalities, while naturalised citizens are generally required to renounce their previous citizenship unless an exception is granted.

Spain

Spain usually requires naturalised citizens to renounce their previous nationality. However, exceptions exist for individuals from countries with strong historical or cultural ties to Spain, including most Latin American countries, Andorra, Equatorial Guinea, the Philippines and Portugal.

Despite growing flexibility across Europe, these countries continue to maintain restrictions, reflecting concerns around national identity, legal obligations and immigration control.



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