Fubara’s defection excites Odili, says Rivers will benefit more from centre

Fubara

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The defection of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to attract commendations across the state.

Reacting to the governor’s decision, former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, described the move as timely and beneficial, saying it would enhance the overall development of the state.

Odili said the defection effectively aligns Rivers State with the Federal Government, a development he described as “perfect,” noting that the state stands to gain more from the centre.

The former governor made the remarks on Friday during the 8th Founders’ Day and 5th Convocation ceremony of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt.

Odili, who is the founder and Pro-Chancellor of the institution, lauded Governor Fubara for his investments in education and the health sector, particularly in primary healthcare, which he said aligns with the health sector reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“With what you have done as our governor, the attention you have paid to education and health is highly commendable. I am sure no state in Nigeria can boast of the quality of zonal hospitals you have built,” he said.

“The emphasis on primary healthcare is excellent, and you have tailored your programmes to align properly with what Mr President is doing in the health sector. So far, not less than 500 infrastructural developments have taken place across the country.

“The alignment of Rivers State with the Federal Government is therefore perfect. We support it and encourage it because our people are now in the kitchen where the national cake is baked.”

Odili added that those who work in the kitchen benefit more, urging Rivers people to rally behind the governor to ensure the state secures its fair share of national resources.

He expressed concern over the increasing migration of medical professionals abroad in search of better opportunities, warning that the trend poses serious challenges to Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The Pro-Chancellor called for an upward review of the remuneration of doctors and other health professionals, as well as an extension of the retirement age of medical practitioners to about 70 years, saying such measures would help stem the brain drain in the sector.

Odili described the exodus of medical experts as a national crisis, disclosing that many professors at PAMO University of Medical Sciences are retirees from other institutions who are still actively contributing to medical education.

Emphasising the importance of medical professionals, he said: “Judges can suspend work for months, engineers can halt construction, but no medical professional can afford the luxury of suspending treatment of patients. Let us make our pastures greener in Nigeria.”

In his address, Governor Fubara, represented by his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, expressed satisfaction that the state government’s investment in the university—particularly through scholarships for hundreds of Rivers State indigenes—was yielding positive results.

She assured that the state government would continue to support the institution, especially in view of the quality of medical graduates it produces.

Earlier, the Chancellor of the university and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), said the approval of academic programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC) was aimed at strengthening the quality of healthcare professionals in the country.

Abubakar commended national regulatory bodies for inducting the university’s graduates into professional associations and reaffirmed the institution’s zero tolerance for social vices among staff and students.

Also speaking, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Prof. Smith Jaja, reiterated the institution’s zero-tolerance policy on misconduct, disclosing that a total of 126 students graduated across various medical disciplines.

He urged the graduates to be worthy ambassadors of the university and to strive to surpass the achievements of their predecessors.