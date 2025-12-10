Fubara denies rift with lawmakers, calls for support for Tinubu

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed claims of a brewing crisis between him and federal or state lawmakers from the state, describing such reports as unfounded.

Fubara made the clarification on Wednesday during the commissioning of the extended and dualised 28.4-kilometre Ahoada–Omoku Road. He said arrangements have already been made for a meeting with the lawmakers, to be convened by former Governor and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, elder statesman Ferdinand Alabraba, and other leaders.

“Anyone alleging that I declined to meet with the lawmakers or rejected proposals relating to them is not telling the truth,” Fubara said.

The governor, who officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, used the event to call on Rivers residents to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu. He stressed that his defection was not driven by personal ambition but aimed at fostering peace in the state and ensuring steady progress.

Fubara urged supporters to remain steadfast, avoid divisive politics, and stand by both the President and the state government. He reaffirmed his commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy despite the challenges facing his administration.

Recalling his campaign promise, Fubara noted that the Ahoada–Omoku Road, completed under his administration, was pledged during his campaign alongside former Governor Wike. He added that the project would ease movement, stimulate commerce, and enhance socio-economic wellbeing for communities along the corridor.

The governor also assured residents that more development projects are underway in Rivers State.