Fubara confirms N600bn in Rivers treasury after emergency rule

…Vows Financial Discipline

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt — Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has confirmed that he met about ₦600 billion in the state’s treasury upon his return to office after the six-month state of emergency imposed on the state.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to financial discipline, stressing that prudent management of public resources remains central to his leadership.

It will be recalled that the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, had earlier disclosed that the Sole Administrator during the emergency rule, Vice Admiral Ikot Ibas (rtd), left about ₦600 billion in the state’s coffers.

Fubara confirmed the figure while speaking at the commissioning of the 14.2-kilometre Obodhi–Ozochi Road, which links communities in Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas of the state.

According to the governor, before the emergency rule, over ₦300 billion had been kept in the state’s treasury, adding that the balance increased to about ₦600 billion by the time he returned to office.

He assured that his administration would, within six months, provide clear and verifiable details on how public funds are being deployed.

“Today, I want to say to the whole world that during the emergency rule, our records are there. We left over ₦300 billion and something,” Fubara said.

“When we came back, we met about ₦600 billion and something. Every penny that we are spending, the records are there, and evidence will be shown between now and the next six months.

“So there should be no question about what we are doing with our money. At least, nobody can take away my sincerity and genuineness.”

The governor dismissed misconceptions surrounding the management of state funds, attributing them partly to his administration’s preference for executing projects without elaborate public flag-off ceremonies.

He noted that several projects with significant impact are ongoing across the state beyond those currently being commissioned.

Fubara maintained that his administration’s record on accountability and financial management remains strong, insisting that all available resources are being deployed strictly in the interest of Rivers State and its people.

On the Obodhi–Ozochi Road project, the governor explained that it was initiated by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as part of efforts to mobilise support during the 2023 general elections through a former lawmaker and his then Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie.

He said Ehie delivered on the assignment, making it necessary not only to complete the road but also to expand its scope beyond the original design.

According to him, the project was extended by an additional 4.2 kilometres, bringing its total length to 14.2 kilometres.

Fubara also approved the community’s request for the construction of internal roads and urged Edison Ehie to translate the large turnout at the commissioning ceremony into sustained political support for President Bola Tinubu.