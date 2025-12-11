FRSC confirms eight dead in night crash in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that eight people died in a fatal night-time road crash that occurred in the early hours of Thursday along Zaria Road in Jos.

The Plateau State Sector Command confirmed a distress call was received at about 2:30 am and immediately deployed rescue personnel to the scene. The crash involved a trailer and a bus conveying eleven male students of the University of Jos.

Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olajide Mogaji, said seven of the victims were found lifeless at the scene and were later certified dead by medical personnel. Another victim died in hospital, raising the death toll to eight, while the remaining three survivors are undergoing treatment.

Public Education Officer of the FRSC in Jos, SRC Peter Longsan, in a statement on behalf of the Sector Commander, added, “The crash involved two vehicles, a trailer and a bus. Eleven people were on board the bus and were said to be students of the University of Jos.

“On arrival, seven people were suspected to be dead on the spot, as they were eventually certified to be dead by the doctor; another victim died in the hospital, bringing the total number of the deceased to eight. Three others are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. All victims were males.

“An eyewitness testified that the bus was at a high speed and engaged in wrongful overtaking, which led to loss of control and the eventual crash. Meanwhile, a detailed investigation is still ongoing.”

He urged motorists to avoid night journeys, excessive speed, dangerous driving, and driving when fatigued or unwell, warning that such behaviours are major contributors to road crashes, and also appealed to the public to utilise the FRSC toll-free emergency number, 122, to report incidents promptly.