FRSC confirms eight dead in night crash in Jos

FRSC

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that eight people died in a fatal night-time road crash along Zaria Road, Jos, in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Plateau State Sector Command, a distress call was received around 2:30 am, prompting the deployment of rescue personnel. The crash involved a trailer and a bus carrying eleven male students from the University of Jos.

Corps Commander Olajide Mogaji stated that seven victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while one more died later in hospital, bringing the death toll to eight. The remaining three survivors are receiving medical treatment.

In a statement, SRC Peter Longsan, Public Education Officer of FRSC Jos, said:

“The bus was reportedly speeding and engaged in wrongful overtaking, which caused the driver to lose control and crash. Investigation is ongoing.”

He urged motorists to avoid night journeys, excessive speed, dangerous driving, and driving when fatigued or unwell, noting that such behaviours are major contributors to fatal crashes. He also reminded the public to use the FRSC toll-free emergency number, 122, to report incidents promptly.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy:

“We are going through a very difficult moment. Sadly, eight of our students lost their lives in this accident. Two others are receiving treatment, and one student at JUTH is being prepared for surgery. We pray for strength for the families and quick recovery for the injured.”