FRSC confirms 11 dead, 12 injured in Jigawa auto crash

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has confirmed 11 persons dead and 12 others injured in a lone auto crash that occurred along Ringim-Sankara-Beguwa road in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Mr Ado Adamu, the Ag. Commander in charge of the Ringim Local Government Unit of the FRSC in Jigawa confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Adamu said the incident which involved a Volkswagen car conveying 23 passengers, was caused by tyre burst and excessive speeding.

He explained that 23 passengers, consisting of seven males and 16 females, were involved in the incident that occurred on Thursday at 4:45 p. m.

The unit commander added that 11 of the passengers, including five males and six females lost their lives, while 12 of them – seven males and five females sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to him, the bodies of the deceased and the injured persons were taken to Ringim General Hospital.

Adamu said the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Umar Matazu, has condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured victims.

Adamu said the victims were on their way from Bauchi state to Kankia local government area of Katsina state.

Vanguard News