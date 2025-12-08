From Egypt’s dominance to Eto’o’s goals -10 AFCON records

Ten Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) records:

Egypt have won the competition a record seven times, including three titles in a row between 2006 and 2010. The Pharaohs have played 111 matches in 26 editions, winning 60, drawing 24 and losing 27.

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Recently re-elected Cameroon football federation president and former star Samuel Eto’o scored a record 18 goals in six tournaments between 2000 and 2010.

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The late Ivory Coast icon Laurent Pokou scored the most goals by an individual in a match — claiming five in a 6-1 group victory over Ethiopia at the 1970 tournament in Sudan.

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Ndaye Mulamba, who died in 2019, holds the record for the most goals in a tournament, scoring nine for 1974 champions Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo) in Egypt.

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The 1974 final in Cairo was the only one to be replayed. Mulamba scored both goals as Zaire beat Zambia 2-0 at the second attempt after a 2-2 draw.

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The first final delivered the widest winning margin with Egypt beating Ethiopia 4-0 in Khartoum. Mohamed Diab El-Attar, popularly known as Diba, scored all four goals.

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Nine finals have been decided by post-match penalties. The longest shootout was in 1992 with the Ivory Coast pipping Ghana 11-10 in Senegal to become champions for the first time.

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Ghanaian Andre ‘Pele’ Ayew, Egyptian Ahmed Hassan, Tunisian Youssef Msakni and Cameroonian Rigobert Song have each played in a record eight tournaments.

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Coach Hassan Shehata won a record three consecutive tournaments, guiding Egypt to victory in the 2006, 2008 and 2010 finals. Ghanaian Charles Gyamfi also won three finals, in 1963, 1965 and 1982.

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Tunisia will hold the record for the most consecutive appearances at the tournament with 17 from 1994 to 2025. The Carthage Eagles hosted and won the 2004 edition.

AFP