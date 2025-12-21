Fresh herders’ attack claims two lives in Benue community, others missing

File photo

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A fresh attack by suspected armed herdsmen has left two persons confirmed dead in the Mbamar community, near the railway line in the Dudu area of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

The attack also left several persons injured, while some were declared missing and unaccounted for.

A resident of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victims were among a group of displaced persons who had gone to visit their ancestral home when they were attacked.

“They were displaced persons who went to see their family land in Mbamar when the armed herders suddenly attacked them. Two of them were killed on the spot, some people managed to escape with injuries, while others are still missing as we speak,” he said.

One of the deceased was identified as Ortwer Tyonum, while the second victim’s identity was yet to be officially confirmed at the time of filing this report.

According to the source, a young boy who was with the group narrowly escaped the attack without injuries.

He disclosed that the bodies of the slain victims were later evacuated by their family members, as residents lamented the lack of security presence in the area.

“There is no security here. That is why these attacks keep happening. People are afraid to go to their farms or even visit their homes,” he said.

He also alleged that farmlands in Mbamar, Dudu and surrounding villages had been destroyed by the marauders, a situation he said had worsened hunger and economic hardship in the area.

“Our crops have been destroyed, and many farmers can no longer access their land. This is affecting our survival and livelihood,” he said.

The residents called on the Benue State Government and security agencies to urgently deploy security personnel to the area to prevent further attacks.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, were unsuccessful.

Vanguard News