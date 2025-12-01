Fresh anxiety in Eruku as bandits abduct farmer days after release of 38 Church worshippers

File photo

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Barely a week after 38 abducted members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke-Isegun, Eruku, were freed and taken to Ilorin for medical care, bandits have launched another attack on the Kwara community, abducting a farmer identified as Annas Aasanru.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday, sparking renewed fear in a community still reeling from the trauma of repeated attacks. The kidnapped church members had regained their freedom after five days in captivity, during which three persons were killed. They are currently receiving treatment from the Kwara State Government at a designated hotel in the GRA area of Ilorin.

Confirming the fresh abduction, spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said operatives received a distress report around 2:00 p.m. that four armed men invaded a farmland along Koro Road in Eruku around 12:30 p.m. and whisked away the 40-year-old farmer.

“Upon receipt of the report, a joint team of police, military personnel and local vigilante members was immediately deployed to the area for an intensive search and rescue operation,” she stated.

Ejire-Adeyemi assured residents that efforts are ongoing to secure the victim’s safe return.

A community leader, who preferred anonymity, said the attackers — suspected to be Fulani/Bororo men — stormed the farm armed with cutlasses and AK-47 rifles before abducting Aasanru and fleeing into the bush.

Sunday’s attack marks the second major incident in Eruku within a month, heightening concerns over worsening insecurity in the area.