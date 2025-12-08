Former Second Republic lawmaker Muhammad Mai Lato dies, Sokoto mourns

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Sokoto State has been thrown into mourning following the death of Muhammad Mai Lato, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives during Nigeria’s Second Republic and District Head of Wajake in Wamakko Local Government Area. His passing has been described as a significant loss to the state.

Mai Lato died last Thursday in Abuja after a prolonged illness and was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites. A special third-day Fidda’u prayer was held in his honour on Monday in Gumbi town, Wamakko LGA. The prayer was led by Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Sheikh Yahaya na Malam Boyi, along with other respected clerics.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu attended the prayer service alongside prominent political figures, including APC leader and former governor Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Minister of Labour and Employment Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Tukur Bala Bodinga, Deputy Speaker Kabir Ibrahim Kware, and Hon. Sani Yakubu, member representing Gudu–Tangaza Federal Constituency.

Also present were the Secretary to the State Government Muhammad Bello Sifawa, State APC Vice Chairman Hassan Dangote, commissioners, ambassadors, local government chairmen, advisers, senior aides, ulama, politicians, and other sympathisers.

During his lifetime, Mai Lato was widely respected for his leadership, community service, and engagement, serving both as a federal lawmaker and as District Head of Wajake.

He is survived by three wives and twenty-two children.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.