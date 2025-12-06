Former PDP spokesperson, Ologbondiyan announces exit from party

Kola Ologbodiyan speaks on PDP crisis.

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has officially resigned from the party, ending a long period of involvement in its national leadership and political activities.

Ologbondiyan confirmed his departure in a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Okekoko Ward (Ward 09) in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State. The letter, dated December 5, 2025, was also shared publicly on his X social media account on Saturday.

In the correspondence, he expressed appreciation to the party’s leadership at various levels for the roles and responsibilities entrusted to him over the years.

“Let me start by thanking you as well as other levels of leadership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the opportunities provided for me to serve the party as well as our fatherland, Nigeria,” he wrote.

Ologbondiyan stated that his decision followed a personal review of his involvement in the party, leading him to conclude that it was time to step away.

“It is now imperative to bring your attention to the fact that I have reviewed my participation in the PDP and came to the conclusion that, for personal reasons, I need to make my exit. I have therefore come to a decision to formally withdraw my membership of the PDP, henceforth,” he said.

He ended the letter by formally notifying the ward leadership of his withdrawal and extending his best wishes to the party.

Ologbondiyan, a former journalist, served as Director of Media and Publicity for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council during the 2019 elections. He also previously worked as an aide to former Senate President David Mark, who currently serves as the Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).