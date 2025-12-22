Former PDP national youth leader MaiBasira resigns from party

MaiBasira

Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira, a former National Youth Leader and National Financial Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally resigned his membership of the party with immediate effect.

In a resignation letter dated December 22, 2025, addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman of Tudun Wada South Ward, Chanchaga Local Government Area, Minna, MaiBasira expressed gratitude to the party for the opportunities he received while serving in various national and auxiliary capacities.

He described the decision as “painstakingly onerous,” citing his long-standing political loyalty to the PDP since his initial registration. However, he noted that “very obvious circumstances and asphyxiating realities” have made it imperative to alter his political course.

MaiBasira extended prayers and best wishes to members of the PDP Ward Executive and the party family in Minna, Niger State, and across Nigeria, assuring them of his continued warm regards.

The resignation marks a significant development within the PDP given MaiBasira’s previous national roles and influence within the party’s youth, religious and political structures in the country.

As of the time of filing this report, he has not disclosed his next political move but as a strong supporter of Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Maibasira and thousands of his followers across the country who had earlier resigned their membership of the PDP ahead of their leader are widely expected to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) which is set to emerge as Nigeria’s main opposition party ahead of the 2027 general elections in the country.