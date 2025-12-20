Former Edo commissioner Charles Idahosa dies at 72

Idahosa

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Commissioner for Information during the Lucky Igbinedion administration, Charles Idahosa, has died at age 72.

“Daddy was full of life this morning. As usual, he came downstairs receiving people. I don’t know what happened; it is shocking,” a source close to the family said.

Idahosa, popularly known as Akakasiaka and Charlie Tempo, was a very vocal politician and was the political adviser to Adams Oshiomhole for the eight years he was governor of the state.

He pitched tent with Godwin Obaseki when he fell out with Oshiomhole as governor and even wrote a book titled “The Fall of the Last Godfather”. He also defected with Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2020.

The late Idahosa fell out with Obaseki after his re-election and he was among the first politicians to publicly say so. He went back to the APC and was also the first to release jingles for Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election.