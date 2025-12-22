Forgotten Nigerian Airways pensioners storm PTAD, seek help

Endless wait for verification by Nigeria Airways Pensioners

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Retirees of the defunct Nigerian Airways have turned to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, for support as they continue to struggle with long-delayed pension payments.

The apparently abandoned pensioners stormed PTAD’s office in Abuja, demanding dignity and pay.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Mrs Tolulope Odunaiya, met with representatives of the Association of Airways Retired Workers of Nigeria, AARWN, to discuss longstanding pension-related concerns affecting former workers of the airline.

The central focus of the meeting was the proposed onboarding of Nigerian Airways pensioners onto the pension payroll.

Those in attendance included the Chairman of AARWN, Mr Onuh Stephen, and Mr Ahmed Sulu Gambari, who represented the collective interests of the retirees.

Speaking during the meeting, Mrs Odunaiya acknowledged the issues raised by the retirees and expressed empathy with their plight, saying PTAD remains committed to “the welfare and dignity of pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme.”

She, however, clarified the limits of the Directorate’s authority, noting that it “operates strictly within its statutory mandate and does not possess the authority to verify or onboard pensioners without formal directives from the appropriate authorities.”

Mrs Odunaiya further advised that the association should continue its engagement with the relevant authorities to secure approvals for the onboarding of its members who were pensioners of the defunct Nigerian Airways prior to its liquidation.

“Given the statutory limitations of onboarding new pensioners, it is advisable that the association continues its ongoing engagement with the relevant authorities to grant its request for onboarding of its members,” she explained.

The retirees expressed hope that the meeting would accelerate action to ensure they are included in the pension payroll, highlighting the emotional and financial strain caused by years of delays.

Mr Onuh Stephen, Chairman of AARWN, said the meeting was a step in the right direction.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to present our concerns directly to PTAD. Our members have waited far too long for their rightful pensions, and we hope that this engagement will lead to concrete results,” he said.

Mr Ahmed Sulu Gambari, representing the retirees, added: “Our members dedicated their lives to Nigerian Airways, and it is only fair that their contributions are recognized through timely pension payments. We are calling on all relevant authorities to intervene and ensure justice is done.”Confirming the meeting, Olugbenga Ajayi, Head, Corporate Communications Unit, PTAD, noted that there was a mutual understanding at the end of the meeting that “while PTAD’s statutory powers are limited, it remains willing to assist within its mandate and liaise with relevant government authorities to address the retirees’ concerns.”