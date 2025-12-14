Forget the UK, Nigeria’s everything you want — IJGB Okwuosa on Detty December

UK-based Nigerian and super heavyweight boxer, Odera Okwuosa, has returned home to Nigeria for the festive season and is already raving about his experience.

Known for his sporting achievements abroad, Okwuosa has been exploring the vibrant life of Detty December, a period of high-energy festivities, music, and cultural celebration that draws Nigerians both home and from the diaspora.

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Okwuosa described his time in Nigeria as unlike anything he has experienced overseas.

Reflecting on the first two days of his visit, he said, “I have arrived back in Nigeria, Detty December day 2. If I tell you the time I have had I will be in big big trouble, this is not a real place,” praising the lively atmosphere and energy that permeates the streets during the festive season.

Comparing Nigeria with London, Okwuosa highlighted the warmth, hospitality, and lifestyle that he finds uniquely Nigerian.

“People that think London is where it is at, Nigeria has everything you need. People greet me like I am king. The girls here are beautiful. If you have money, I promised, you will have the time of your life,” he said, emphasizing that the country offers experiences that are difficult to match abroad.

The experience has also led him to rethink his long-term plans. “I am thinking to myself, this is where I need to live permanently, forget about UK, Nigeria has everything you want. Detty December owes me nothing. I could go back to London, I will be a happy man today,” he admitted, underscoring the strong pull of home during the festive season.

Vanguard News