Force Headquarters rejects IPI’s allegation linking arrest of journalist to IGP

IGP Egbetokun

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Police headquarters said on Thursday that it has taken note of a statement issued by the International Press Institute (IPI) announcing the suspension of its engagement with the Force over an alleged wrongful arrest involving a journalist.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin said, “The Nigeria Police Force states unequivocally that the attempt to link the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to the alleged incident is unfounded, misleading, and unsupported by facts.

“At no time did the IGP authorize, direct, or condone the arrest, harassment, or intimidation of any journalist.

“Upon being formally notified of the incident by the President of IPI, Mr. Musikilu Mojeed, through the Force Public Relations Officer, the IGP immediately ordered the release of the journalist and directed the Force Monitoring Unit to commence an investigation into the conduct of the officers involved.

“Clear instructions were issued that any officer found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with extant laws and disciplinary procedures.

“These actions were taken promptly and transparently, and the IPI was duly informed.

“It is therefore incorrect and disingenuous to suggest institutional hostility to press freedom or to portray the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force as indifferent to media rights.

“The IGP has consistently made it clear that misconduct by individual officers cannot and must not be attributed to the leadership of the Force or weaponized to malign the institution.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a large organization with over 300,000 personnel deployed nationwide.

“While the vast majority of officers perform their duties professionally and lawfully, isolated cases of misconduct may occur. Such cases are not shielded, excused, or ignored.

“They are investigated and addressed strictly in line with due process.

“To generalize the actions of a few individuals as official policy or leadership failure is factually inaccurate and institutionally unfair.

“In furtherance of due process, the petition submitted by the IPI was referred to the Force Monitoring Unit for investigation.

“However, records show that the IPI declined repeated invitations to appear before the Unit to formally adopt and harmonize its statements, an essential procedural requirement for concluding investigations and enforcing disciplinary measures.

“It is contradictory to obstruct investigative processes and, at the same time, allege inaction.

“Against this backdrop, the decision by the IPI to suspend engagement with the Nigeria Police Force over a single incident,despite immediate corrective action and ongoing investigation, raises serious questions about the objectivity and proportionality of its response.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not accept narratives that seek to undermine its leadership or institutional credibility through unsubstantiated allegations.

“The Force remains resolute in enforcing discipline within its ranks and upholding the rule of law, but it will also firmly resist attempts to unfairly impugn the integrity of its leadership.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to constitutional policing, media freedom, and professional accountability.

“While engagement with stakeholders is desirable, no organization has the authority to substitute public sentiment for due process or to pronounce guilt where investigations are ongoing.”