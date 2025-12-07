Footballer, Bukayo Saka, preserves his Yoruba identity through marriage

English professional footballer, Busayo Saka, who plays as a right winger for Premier League club Arsenal and the England national team has opened up that he chose to marry his lover, Tolani Benson, to preserve his Yoruba identity.

He is engaged to Tolani, a lady he describes as beautiful and well-brought-up. Saka consistently reassures her that regardless of where life takes them, he will always prioritize marrying within his own culture.

Tolani sometimes worries about their relationship, given Saka’s fame and career, fearing the temptations that might come his way.

However, he says their bond is unbreakable.

According to him, being with her gives him a profound sense of connection to his roots, despite living in the UK.

Their shared Yoruba language provides a sense of privacy and intimacy, and Tolani’s fluency in his native tongue mirrors his parents’.

As a Yoruba woman, Tolani instinctively understands the culture and how to interact with Saka’s parents, making them proud.

The same respect is evident when Saka is with her family, demonstrating traditional Yoruba greetings and customs.

For Saka, Tolani represents a shared cultural understanding of love, respect, and parenting. Their parents are delighted, seeing them as a symbol of cultural preservation in a foreign land.

Visits to Nigeria, especially Lagos where Saka grew up, are important to him and cherished by his parents. These trips provide a deep connection to his background and heritage. The locals often speak to him in Yoruba, recognizing his identity and valuing his connection to the culture. “When you are with your people, you will automatically understand what’s happening around you,” he laughs.

In the UK, Yoruba groups actively promote marriage within the community. Saka emphasizes the importance of preserving cultural identity, stating, “We can’t choose to lose our identity because of love; if that’s not important to anyone, it’s important to me and others.” He desires his children to speak Yoruba fluently and have Yoruba names. With Tolani’s shared language and cultural values, raising their children in the Yoruba tradition and ensuring regular visits to Nigeria will not be a challenge.

When asked about his favorite foods, Saka laughs, listing Eba and Egusi, Amala and Ewedu, and Iyan and Efo Riro, alongside rice and sandwiches. He emphasizes that Tolani shares his love for these traditional dishes, eliminating any potential food-related disagreements. They both understand each other’s cultural background.