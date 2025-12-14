Flybird confirms all passengers safe after emergency landing in Kano

A private jet operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited was involved in an incident on Sunday morning at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

The aircraft, identified as 5N-ISB, was en route from Abuja and landed at about 9:30 a.m. with 11 persons on board, including three crew members. An eyewitness confirmed that all passengers and crew were promptly evacuated from the aircraft and that no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited, Dr. Tracy Wilson, said the aircraft experienced an operational issue during arrival but was brought to a safe stop by the flight crew.

“The flight crew followed all established operational and safety procedures, and the aircraft was brought to a safe stop. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, and no injuries were recorded,” Wilson said.

She added that the aircraft has been secured and the incident formally reported to the relevant aviation authorities. According to her, a detailed technical inspection and investigation are currently underway in line with regulatory requirements.

Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited reiterated its commitment to safety and operational excellence, assuring that it will continue to cooperate fully with aviation authorities as investigations progress.