Flybird aircraft suffers nose gear collapse in Kano, NSIB investigates

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has commenced investigation into an incident involving a Hawker 800XP aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-ISB at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano State.

The aircraft, operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited, departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for Kano on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at approximately 09:20 am.

Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, in a statement, said while the nose gear collapsed during landing, all eight persons on board disembarked safely.

Oladeji stated: “During the approach phase into Kano, the flight crew reported a landing gear indication anomaly and requested multiple low passes over the runway to allow air traffic controllers to visually confirm the landing gear position. Kano Tower confirmed on each low pass that all three landing gears appeared fully extended.

“The aircraft was subsequently positioned for landing on Runway 06 and touched down at about 10:34 hours local time. During the landing roll, the nose landing gear collapsed. All eight persons on board disembarked safely, with no injuries reported.

“Upon notification, the NSIB activated its Go-Team. NSIB investigators will examine the aircraft systems, operational procedures, maintenance records, and crew actions to determine the circumstances that led to the occurrence.”