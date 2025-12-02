Flood displaces 17,000 in Kaduna, Katsina – NEMA

Properties of victims affected by flooding in Benin City.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says about 17,000 residents were displaced by flooding in Kaduna and Katsina states.

Suleiman Muhammad, Head of Operations at the NEMA Kaduna Office, disclosed this on Tuesday during an assessment visit to affected communities following the agency’s relief interventions.

He said the floods, which began in late August, prompted the immediate deployment of search-and-rescue teams in collaboration with sister agencies.

“Evacuations were carried out in Kigo Road, Bachama Road in Tudun Wada, Rafin Guza, Haliru Dantoro, Nasarawa and other submerged locations.”

Muhammad said an IDP camp was opened on Sept. 13 in Tudun Wada for displaced families from Bachama Road, while NEMA provided mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets and other essential supplies to support SEMA’s response.

He added that nine communities in Kaduna metropolis recorded 11,919 displaced persons, while 1,644 were affected in Tudun Jukum and Kamacha in Zaria.

In Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina, 3,499 residents were displaced in the Galadima I, Galadima II, and Gachi communities.

He confirmed three deaths in Kankia but said no casualties were recorded in Kaduna or Zaria. saying that damage reports had been forwarded to NEMA headquarters for further action.

Some respondents who spoke to NAN commended NEMA for the gesture, confirming that they received the items and were satisfied with the agency’s swift response during the 2025 floods.

Ahmad Tijjani, Commander, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Kaduna Branch, said response agencies worked jointly from the onset.

“We rescued 43 households and moved them to the Tudun Wada camp. About 239 houses were affected in that community alone.”

He added that minor medical cases such as malaria and diarrhoea were promptly handled by deployed medical teams.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked NEMA for its intervention but appealed for long-term solutions.

Nasiru Suleiman of Bachama Road said flooding had troubled the community for more than 30 years and called for the dredging of waterways.

Rukaiya Muhammad said many families returned to find homes and livelihoods destroyed, adding that women lost foodstuffs, clothing and small businesses.

She urged the government to support early recovery.

Amanda Stephen, displaced from Kajuru, appreciated the food and relief items but said victims “need more durable assistance as several houses have been washed away”.

NAN reports that the team also paid a visit to the office of the senator representing Kaduna Central, where NEMA had donated additional relief materials for onward distribution to victims in Kaduna South.

Vanguard News