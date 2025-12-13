‘Fisabilillahi threatening public peace’ – Kano govt bans parallel Hisbah group

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

The Kano State Government has issued an Executive Order banning a group called ‘Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi,’ describing it as illegal and dangerous.

Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi-Waiyya, confirmed this on Friday, saying the order was signed by Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

He said the order was issued under the governor’s constitutional powers to maintain public peace and enforce state laws in line with section 5(2).

According to him, the Kano State Hisbah Board Law recognises only the official Hisbah Board as the body authorised to coordinate Hisbah activities.

“The government is concerned that some individuals are mobilising persons under the name ‘Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi’ without lawful authority,” he said.

He noted that the Executive Order declares such mobilisation illegal, warning that a parallel Hisbah structure could undermine the established board.

He said the order forbids anyone from recruiting, assembling or training people to operate any parallel Hisbah or similar enforcement outfit.

“The formation or promotion of any group named ‘Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi’, or similar, is unlawful and void,” the commissioner said.

He added that the order confirms the Hisbah Board as the only lawful body for Hisbah duties and prohibits impersonation of its authority or symbols.

Abdullahi-Waiyya said the governor has directed all security agencies to investigate the organisers and sponsors of the group and halt their actions.

The order also warns that joining or supporting the group amounts to a breach of state laws.

“Anyone recruited or approached by the group should disengage immediately and report to security agencies or the nearest Hisbah office,” he said.

He added that violators face prosecution for unlawful assembly, impersonation and forming an unauthorised enforcement outfit.

“This order takes immediate effect and will be gazetted by the Kano State Government Printer,” he said.