First Lady supports 250 senior citizens with N200,000 each

Zamfara First Lady Hajiya Hurriya Dauda Lawal has supported 250 elderly people with N200,000 each.

The gesture was part of the third edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) in the state.

The program held at the state government House, Gusau, the state capital.

The first lady said the Renewed Hope Initiative celebrates senior citizens every December in recognition of their invaluable contributions to nation-building.

She said the tradition has been done every year since 2023 when the current administration came on board.

The First Lady said the initiative was to show gratitude and care for the senior citizens who have laboured to build an enduring nation that the present generation is proud of.

Representing First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Mrs Lawal said the scheme supported 250 vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in each of the 36 states of the federation.