FIRS, security agencies step up alliance ahead of new revenue law

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has intensified its partnership with key security agencies as Nigeria prepares to implement the National Revenue Service (NRS) Act on 1 January 2026, saying stronger collaboration is crucial to combating tax evasion and protecting national revenue assets.

At a multi-agency engagement held in Lagos on Tuesday, the Head of the FIRS Special Enforcement Division, CSP Kyes Bakfur, said the transition to a new revenue regime requires “deepened cooperation, intelligence sharing and coordinated field operations” across all security formations.

Bakfur noted that the Special Enforcement Division has consistently protected FIRS facilities nationwide and led investigations into tax-related criminal offences. “This year alone, our division has successfully executed enforcement operations that contributed to the broader revenue collection effort of FIRS,” he stated.

He explained that greater synergy is needed with agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the Federal Special Unit (FSU), especially as modern tax enforcement relies heavily on shared intelligence.

“Our expectation is a much more symbiotic relationship,” he told journalists. “The main aim of this parley was to make sure that security agencies that handle tax evasion can work together with us to create a much more robust agenda for tax enforcement across Nigeria.”

Responding to concerns about equipment and logistics gaps, Bakfur assured participants that these were being addressed. “The Executive Chairman of the FIRS has been able to address that one for us,” he said.

A consultant to FIRS, Mr. Oladipo Olayemi, said the session was designed to strengthen collaborative capacity rather than spotlight internal challenges.

“We’ve sensitised the security agencies on how to create a collaborative synergy with the FIRS. More revenue generated means more funds will be given to the security outfit for us all to live in a safe environment,” he said.

While acknowledging issues such as bribery or inter-agency misconduct, Olayemi insisted the focus must remain on progress.

“We’re not dwelling on the negative side; we’re looking at where we go from here and how we work together to ensure security is provided and revenue is generated adequately.”

Presenting a paper on inter-agency collaboration, he warned that insecurity—including smuggling, illegal mining, oil theft, cyber-enabled fraud and illicit financial flows—continues to erode national revenue.

“Intelligence is key. We can help them discover every tax evasion network,” he said, calling for joint task forces, coordinated compliance operations and improved information sharing.

Olayemi stressed the link between security and taxation. “It takes a secure environment before revenue authorities can actually do their job,” he said. “We must see ourselves as collaborators so the channel of revenue generation will not be disrupted.”

Vanguard News