Fire razes three homes in Ibadan, injures residents

Three residential buildings were razed by fire at Amosun Compound, Aremo area of Ibadan, leaving three persons with minor injuries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred early Friday, at about 12:15 a.m.

Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Ibadan.

Akinwande said the agency received a distress call from one Mayowa and immediately deployed personnel to contain the fire.

He said officers, led by CFS Adekola, met three bungalow residential buildings already engulfed in flames on arrival.

“Our officers swung into action, curtailed the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings and properties,” he said.

Akinwande added that three persons were rescued alive with minor injuries and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He attributed the fire to an electrical surge caused by an appliance left plugged in during a power outage.

The chairman advised residents to always switch off appliances when not in use to prevent fire outbreaks. (NAN)