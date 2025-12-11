Updated: Fire guts trailers, stalls at Berger Suya Park in Lagos

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By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Efe Onodjae

A late-night fire on Thursday razed trailers, containerised stalls and heaps of disused tyres at the Berger Trailer Park, popularly known as Berger Suya, in the Olodi-Apapa axis of Ajegunle, Lagos.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the emergency call was received at 8:15pm, with the first responders arriving at the scene by 8:30pm.

Firefighting operations were still ongoing as of press time. Multiple fire stations, Ajegunle, Sari-Iganmu and Alausa Headquarters, were deployed to the scene, alongside personnel of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and the Nigeria Police, who assisted with crowd and traffic control.

Preliminary investigation suggests the inferno was triggered by negligence, though authorities say a full probe is underway.

Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident in a statement issued late Thursday, assuring that firefighters were working to fully contain the blaze and prevent further spread.

Details later…