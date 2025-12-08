Fintiri orders curfew in Adamawa community after unrest

Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area following a fresh eruption of communal hostilities.

The directive was announced on Monday in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hussaini Hammangabdo, who confirmed that the governor has instructed security operatives to immediately move into the troubled communities.

According to the statement, Fintiri has ordered security agencies to respond swiftly to the renewed crisis to re-establish stability and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The statement reads, “The Adamawa State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area with immediate effect following a renewed communal clash that broke out on Sunday evening.

“Signed by Hussaini Hammangabdo, Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, security agencies have been directed to move into the area and restore peace and order without delay.”

The state government also appealed to residents of Lamurde to remain peaceful and cooperate with the deployed personnel as efforts intensify to contain the situation and avert additional violence.