Fighting terrorism: France pledges support to Nigeria

Outgoing French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who submitted his government’s resignation to the French President this morning, delivers a statement at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, on October 6, 2025. France’s President Emmanuel Macron on October 6, 2025 accepted Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation, the presidency said, plunging the European nation further into political deadlock. Macron named Lecornu last month to the post, but the largely unchanged cabinet lineup he unveiled late October 5, 2025 was met with fierce criticism across the political spectrum. (Photo by Stephane Mahe / POOL / AFP)

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has expressed France’s solidarity with Nigeria in addressing its security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the country’s northern region.

In a message posted on X yesterday, Macron said he spoke with President Bola Tinubu and affirmed that France would strengthen its partnership with Nigerian authorities.

He wrote: “I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria, @officialABAT. I conveyed France’s solidarity in the face of the various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the north.

“At his (Tinubu’s) request, we will strengthen our partnership with the authorities and our support for the affected populations.

“We call on all our partners to step up their engagement. No one can remain a spectator.’’

Macron also stated that, in fulfillment of Tinubu’s request, his government would cooperate with the federal government to provide support for the affected populations.

His statement followed a wave of gunmen attacks and kidnappings, particularly in the northern region, that had drawn international condemnation.

Recall that President Donald Trump recently redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern for religious freedom violations and threatened U.S. military intervention.

The federal government has consistently rejected claims of Christian persecution, insisting that insecurity in Nigeria cuts across all religions.

The situation has prompted the federal government to seek diplomatic aid from the international community.

On November 20, US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, hosted Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, at the Pentagon to discuss strategies to solve the problem.