FIFA rankings: Super Falcons drop to 37th, remain top in Africa

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Nigeria’s Super Falcons dropped one spot in the latest women’s ranking released by the Federation of International Football Associations, FIFA, on Thursday.

Previously ranked 36th, the Super Falcons dropped to 37th but remain the top team of the continent.

The Super Falcons were inactive during the last FIFA women’s international break which contributed to their current position in the monthly ranking.

South Africa, Ghana, Zambia and Morocco complete the top five highest-ranked countries in Africa.

Globally, Spain retained the highest-ranked team, with the United States of America, Germany, England and Sweden completing the top five. (NAN)