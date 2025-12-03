FG, World Bank chart bigger safety nets as NG CA-RES leverages $2.2bn

By Progress Godfrey, Abuja

The Federal Government and the World Bank have restated their commitment to expanding social protection systems and opening more economic opportunities for poor and vulnerable Nigerians, even as the bank’s $750 million support for NG CA-RES has attracted more than $2.2 billion in investments from states.

The pledge came during a first-time visit by the World Bank’s Regional Manager for Social Protection and Labour for West and Central Africa, Mr Robert Chase, to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Bagudu said Nigeria’s ongoing reforms and social programmes have enjoyed strong backing from the bank.

He stated that the constitution mandates all levels of government to pursue shared goals that promote social welfare and inclusive growth.

He explained that this legal framework guides the ministry’s leadership in coordinating social protection policies and ensuring alignment across all tiers of government.

The minister added that Nigeria needs better coordination for programmes like the NG CA-RES, the Nigeria for Women Project and the HOPE Agenda.

He stressed the need for stronger ward-level structures to avoid duplication and ensure communities fully benefit.

Speaking on poverty prevalence, the minister explained that although most Nigerians are hardworking, they are trapped in poverty because their economic returns are limited.

He therefore emphasised the urgency of scaling interventions that support livelihoods, enhance resilience, and expand opportunities, particularly amidst internal displacement and multidimensional poverty challenges.

“Mr President has challenged us to translate these reforms into measurable improvements in people’s lives. Our goal is to lift millions out of poverty by 2030 through coordinated programs, strengthened efficiency, and expanded financing,” Bagudu stated.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Deborah Odoh, described the World Bank as a steady partner that has helped drive major reforms.

“We are proud of the progress achieved so far and optimistic about the future. We especially welcome the new Regional Manager for Social Protection, and we trust that he will find Nigeria both enriching and welcoming,” she said.

Odoh assured that the government will deploy all available resources to deliver the President’s goal of a more inclusive and resilient nation.

The visiting Regional Manager, Mr Chase said Nigeria has shown strong leadership in delivering large social protection programmes.

He noted that the bank’s $750 million support for NG CA-RES has attracted more than $2.2 billion in investments from states.

He added that the next phase of the programme will expand cash transfers, identification systems and livelihood support under the bank’s Country Partnership Framework.