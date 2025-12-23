FG warns warders against criminal alliances with inmates, promotes 16,582 personnel

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has warned officers and men of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS against any form of “unwholesome association with inmates,” describing such conduct as a grave threat to national security and the integrity of the correctional system.

Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja during the decoration ceremony of 16,582 newly promoted personnel — the highest number of promotions in the annals of the NCoS.

Nwakuche warned against misconduct, stressing that the Service would not tolerate collusion with inmates.

“This administration has zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline, particularly trafficking, compromise, or any form of unwholesome association with inmates,” he said. “Such actions erode public trust, endanger institutional security, and sabotage the reform efforts of the Nigerian Correctional Service. We will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law and relevant service regulations against any officer or staff found to be involved, regardless of rank or position.”

Nwakuche, who described the event as “a moment to recognize dedication, professionalism, sacrifice, and the steady growth of our Service,” praised President Bola Tinubu for what he described as his “unwavering support for the reform of the correctional system and his continued commitment to strengthening security and justice sector institutions in Nigeria.”

He also commended the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for making the promotions possible through “strategic leadership, policy direction, and the approvals and institutional support” provided.

Giving a breakdown of the promotions, Nwakuche disclosed that “this promotion exercise has resulted in the elevation of a total of 16,582 officers and men, making it the highest number of promotions ever recorded in the history of the Nigerian Correctional Service.”

Of this number, 11,417 were senior officers, while 4,253 junior personnel moved up the ranks. He added that 128 junior officers were upgraded to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corrections after acquiring the requisite academic qualifications, 89 Correctional Assistants were elevated to the Inspectorate cadre, and 689 Chief Correctional Assistants were converted to Inspectors after completing the prescribed course.

He further applauded six officers who received special promotion for “gallantry and exceptional performance.”

While congratulating the newly promoted personnel, the Controller General reminded them that elevation comes with higher expectations.

“Promotion brings not only honour and fulfilment, but increased responsibility. Higher ranks demand higher standards of discipline, integrity, leadership, and professionalism… Promotion is not an end in itself; it is a renewed call to service”, he stated.

To officers who were not promoted, he urged patience and continued dedication, noting that “promotion is a process, and timing differs, but discipline, competence, and consistency never go unnoticed.”