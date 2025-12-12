FG temporarily opens first phase of Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway

The Federal Government on Friday formally opened the 47.47-kilometre Section One, Phase One of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, describing the development as a major breakthrough for Nigeria’s infrastructure drive.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, performed the inauguration on behalf of President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, noting that the project represents the fulfilment of a 27-year national aspiration. The 750-kilometre highway begins at Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island and will traverse Ogun, Ondo, Delta and Bayelsa states before ending in Cross River.

Umahi recalled that President Tinubu had earlier opened a portion of the same section on May 26, describing the progress as a significant milestone for a project of long-term strategic value. He highlighted features such as reinforced concrete pavement, CCTV coverage and other modern installations, stating that the corridor would enhance connectivity, boost trade and improve economic activity across multiple states.

Representing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Transportation Oluwaseun Osiyemi said the highway would ease travel, reduce congestion and support key economic corridors, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone. He described it as one of the most ambitious infrastructure initiatives undertaken since independence.

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, commended the Federal Government for the progress made, saying the temporary opening would ease movement during the festive period and reduce pressure on existing routes. He added that Hitech Construction Company’s Managing Director, Dany Abboud, had assured that the entire 106-kilometre stretch covering Sections One and Two would be completed by December 2026.

The monarch pledged continued support for the project and applauded the Works Ministry and engineers for their commitment to delivering the transformative national road.