FG fulfils housing, land pledge to Super Eagles for AFCON 2023 performance

The Federal Government has fulfilled its pledge of housing and land allocations to members of the Super Eagles following their runner-up finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that players have received certificates for the plots of land and housing units promised by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the federation, the documents were presented to the players at the team’s camp in Fez, Morocco, on Monday.

Nigeria finished second at the AFCON tournament, which was played in 2024, after losing 2–1 to hosts Côte d’Ivoire in the final.

Following their return from the competition, President Tinubu hosted the players at the Presidential Villa, where he conferred the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) on each squad member. He also announced the allocation of a plot of land in the Federal Capital Territory and a flat to every player in recognition of their performance at the tournament.