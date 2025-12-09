FG excited over speed, quality of Abuja–Keffi road reconstruction

By Omeiza Ajayi & John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Federal Government has expressed strong satisfaction with the pace and quality of work on the ongoing reconstruction of the Abuja–Keffi dual carriageway, describing the performance of the contractors as exemplary and a model for indigenous capacity in the nation’s infrastructure sector.

The emergency reconstruction contract was awarded in October 2025 to JRB Construction Company Limited, an indigenous firm tasked with rehabilitating the critical corridor that links the Federal Capital Territory with Nasarawa State, where a large population of Abuja-based federal civil servants reside.

The project, which aims to ease congestion, enhance connectivity and significantly cut travel time, has a completion target of March 2026.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the site on Monday, Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi praised the quality of execution and the remarkable speed at which the work was progressing.

He said; “JRB’s work is top-notch. You won’t see any difference between JRB and China Harbour, and their speed is unmatched. In fact, the speed of JRB has prompted China Harbour to speed up their own work on the project.”

The minister emphasized that such performance reflected the calibre of contractors capable of driving national development, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was fully aware of the firm’s efforts.

“This is the kind of people that will grow this country. Be assured that Mr President is aware of what you are doing. And you are going to be paid to the last kobo,” he assured.

Umahi reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to strengthening indigenous construction companies that continue to demonstrate excellence, dedication and patriotism.

He said; “We want to see more indigenous companies like JRB Construction Company Limited, which have demonstrated exceptional performance and patriotism in their work. We will continue to support and empower indigenous companies that have the capacity to deliver high-standard projects and contribute to the growth and development of the country.”

He added that the recognition accorded JRB by the government further validates its reputation as a leading local construction firm.

“The recognition of JRB Construction Company Limited by the federal government is a testament to the company’s exceptional performance and commitment to delivering high-standard projects. The company’s reputation as one of the top indigenous construction companies in Nigeria has been reinforced, and it is expected to continue to play a critical role in the development of infrastructure in the country”, Umahi added.