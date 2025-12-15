FG debunks espionage claims over NAF C-130 Aircraft in Burkina Faso

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Government has dismissed as false and misleading claims circulating on social media alleging that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) C-130 aircraft currently in Burkina Faso was forced to land over suspicions of espionage.

The government also refuted reports suggesting that the 11 crew members and engineering personnel onboard the aircraft were intelligence officers trained in espionage activities. It further clarified that at no time did the Nigerian Air Force or the Federal Government announce the release of the personnel by Burkinabe authorities.

Sources disclosed this in a statement made available to Vanguard titled “False Claims Debunked as Facts Emerge on Nigerian Military Aircraft Ferry Flight and Precautionary Landing in Burkina Faso.”

According to the statement, claims of a clandestine intelligence operation involving the Nigerian military aircraft are “entirely false, misleading and unsupported by facts.”

The sources explained that the aircraft was on a duly authorised ferry flight to Portugal for scheduled periodic depot maintenance, described as a routine and mandatory lifecycle requirement for military transport aircraft.

“The aircraft had no operational tasking or mission of any kind. The flight was covered by all necessary documentation, including provisions for diversion in line with international aviation procedures,” the statement said.

It added that the precautionary landing at Bobo-Dioulasso was initiated strictly on safety grounds and in full compliance with standard aviation protocols.

“At no time was the aircraft intercepted, forced to land, or found operating without authorisation. Claims of airspace violation or hostile intent are fabrications designed to misinform and inflame public sentiment,” the sources stated.

The government also dismissed allegations of espionage, signals intelligence (SIGINT) operations, foreign sponsorship or involvement of external networks, describing them as baseless.

“The personnel onboard were standard aircrew and mission-support officers carrying out a legitimate military air movement, not intelligence operatives. The aircraft was not equipped with surveillance or data-collection systems of any kind,” the statement added.

It noted that interactions between Burkinabe authorities and the NAF crew have remained professional, adding that the crew members have been in contact with their families.

The statement further clarified that contrary to online speculation, there was no official announcement from the Nigerian Air Force claiming that the crew had been released.

According to the sources, issues relating to the aircraft and its personnel are being responsibly handled by relevant Nigerian government ministries and agencies through established diplomatic channels, in line with international norms and bilateral relations.

The Federal Government warned that the continued circulation of the false narratives reflects a deliberate disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Nigeria, undermining public trust and straining regional relations.

Nigerians were urged to rely on verified information and disregard sensational claims capable of distorting facts and threatening regional stability.

The statement encouraged citizens to remain calm, discerning and patriotic in discussing national security matters, stressing that while constructive scrutiny is welcome in a democracy, spreading falsehoods only serves to weaken national cohesion and undermine Nigeria’s standing.

“Patriotism demands responsibility, unity of purpose and confidence in established institutions working in the best interest of the nation,” it concluded.