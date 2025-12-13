Fear grips Benue community as bandits raid, abduct residents

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Panic has enveloped communities in Mnashisha, Tongov area of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, following renewed attacks by suspected armed bandits allegedly led by a notorious gang leader known as Jugu.

Residents said the armed gang stormed the area earlier in the week, abducting several persons from their homes, before returning on Friday evening to carry out another raid that left more people kidnapped and others injured.

A community source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the heavily armed attackers arrived at about 4pm on Friday from the Kam axis.

“The gang led by a notorious leader known as Jugu came with his boys around 4pm on Friday. This time, among those they took away was a young man, Ayange Ikpa,” he said.

The source added that the abductors had yet to make any ransom demand, raising anxiety among affected families.

“So far, they have not requested any ransom, but family members are making frantic efforts to secure the release of those taken away,” he explained.

The repeated attacks have reportedly thrown the entire community into fear, with residents afraid to sleep in their homes at night.

“People are living in fear. Many are scared of staying in their houses after dark because no one knows when the attackers may return,” another resident lamented.

Community members have now issued an urgent appeal to security agencies to intervene and restore peace to the area.

“We are calling on relevant security agencies to intervene immediately, rescue the victims safely and arrest the perpetrators,” the resident said.

Locals also expressed concern that the kidnappings could be part of a broader plan to ignite fresh violence between rival criminal gangs in the area.

“We suspect these attacks are meant to trigger another round of crisis between rival gangs fighting for dominance. Kidnapping innocent people may lead to reprisals. We hope it does not escalate because we do not understand what they aim to achieve,” he said.

Efforts to reach the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet were unsuccessful.