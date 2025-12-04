Fatal Accident: Truck loses control, kills police officer in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the death of one of its officers following a fatal accident on Wednesday in Abuja’s Central Area.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the incident occurred at about 2:20 p.m. along the Sani Abacha Expressway, near the National Ecumenical Centre.

According to preliminary findings, a mixer truck driven by one Salman Usman of a construction company in Wuse Zone 5 lost control and crashed at the location. Two police officers on official duty were affected. One officer died from injuries sustained, while the second officer is receiving treatment.

“This sad occurrence reflects the hazards and risks our officers face daily in the course of protecting lives and ensuring smooth traffic management within the FCT,” the statement read.

The police confirmed that the truck driver is in custody, and all vehicles involved have been recovered for investigation and safety assessment.

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, extended condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased officer and wished the injured officer a speedy recovery. He also assured the public of a thorough investigation.

Residents were reminded to contact the Police Command in emergencies through the following numbers: 08061581938, 08032003913.