Falana urges lawyers to defend integrity of judges as NBA Warri marks 100 years

By Jimitota Onoyume

Lawyers in Nigeria have been urged to defend the integrity of judges who discharge their duties judiciously.

Femi Falana made the call in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, during a programme marking 100 years of legal practice in Warri by the Warri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). In his centenary lecture, Falana said it was unfair to dismiss all judges in the country as corrupt and stressed that lawyers have a duty to uphold the integrity of incorruptible judges.

Falana highlighted the National Judicial Council (NJC) as a reliable channel for lawyers with credible cases of corruption or abuse against judges. He noted that the council has consistently imposed appropriate sanctions on erring judges.

He said, “Don’t allow any lawyer to say judges are corrupt. It is a fallacy of hasty generalization. We must think of those who are faithful to their oath of office. If you know a judge that is corrupt, you should have the courage to write a petition to the NJC. The NJC has never dismissed a substantiated petition. It is a channel for all of us to fight for justice in our country.

“Under Obasanjo’s government, a number of judges were sacked based on Kayode Eso’s recommendations. Forty-seven high court judges were removed. The NJC is effective; let’s take advantage of it,” he added.

Falana also commended the NBA Warri branch for celebrating the legacy of Hon. Asifo Egbe, the first lawyer to practice in Warri in 1925, who passed away in 1945.

He said, “We are here to honour Hon. Asifo Egbe, called to the English Bar, who demonstrated that it is not how long but how well one serves. We celebrate the works of human beings, not their material wealth. Children fight over properties they did not contribute to, which is a waste of time.”

Continuing, Falana urged NBA Warri and other branches to press state governments to implement laws promoting the common good, including the Child Rights Act and health insurance schemes.

He said, “The Child Rights Act, adopted by several states, provides free education from primary to junior secondary school. Yet, 18.3 million children remain on the streets. Terrorism and school closures have worsened the situation. State governments have the resources to protect citizens and must do so.”

Hon. Justice Bode Adegbehingbe, in his keynote address, said the judiciary is vital for addressing societal discontent and challenges.

“All sections of the constitution should enable courts to serve citizens effectively. If properly implemented, issues like the Niger Delta crisis might have been addressed through constitutional channels,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the NBA Warri branch, Othadua Adueniforae Okpakpor, praised the legacy of Asifo Egbe and highlighted the importance of the programme.

“The event brings together stakeholders to reflect on the growth of the legal profession and justice delivery,” he said.