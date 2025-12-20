Fake kidnap: Lagos Police arrest housewife, accomplice over N2.5m extortion

Lagos Police PRO, SP Abimbola Adebisi

By Precious Enaike

Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old housewife, Misturah Bada, and her accomplice, Adedamola Daniel, 30, for allegedly faking her own kidnapping and extorting N2.5 million from her husband, who resides in South Africa.

In a press statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, operatives of the Command Special Squad apprehended the suspects following investigations into a reported kidnap case that was later discovered to be staged.

According to the police, the Command received a distress call on November 24, 2025, at about 10:00 p.m. from the victim’s husband, who reported that his wife had been kidnapped by armed men demanding a ransom of N10 million, later reduced to ₦3 million. A sum of N2.5 million was eventually paid, but the supposed kidnappers allegedly refused to release the victim.

Upon receipt of the complaint, the Command deployed human and technical resources to track the alleged kidnappers. Mrs. Bada was later “released” and reunited with her family. During debriefing, she claimed she had been abducted by six armed men in a silver Toyota Venza, taken to their hideout, and dispossessed of her iPhone 12 Pro Max. She further stated that the ransom was paid into her bank account before being handed over to the kidnappers.

However, police said inconsistencies in her account prompted further investigation. On December 3, 2025, operatives arrested Adedamola Daniel in Ede, Osun State. A SIM card used to register the WhatsApp account through which ransom negotiations were conducted was recovered from him.

During interrogation, Daniel reportedly confessed that Mrs. Bada requested the use of his SIM card to open the WhatsApp account used for the negotiations and that he provided the one-time password (OTP) sent to his line, enabling her to operate the account.

Confronted with the findings, Mrs. Bada allegedly admitted to faking her own kidnapping to extort money from her husband. Further investigation led to the recovery of the iPhone 12 Pro Max she had earlier claimed was with the kidnappers. The phone was recovered from one Yusuf Sodiq, 34, who told police he bought it from her for N380,000 and was warned not to insert a SIM card into it.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, warning members of the public against false reports and criminal deception capable of diverting critical security resources.

He urged residents to go about their lawful activities and report suspicious movements through the Command’s emergency lines.

Police said investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be charged in court upon conclusion of the probe.