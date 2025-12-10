Fake ‘fertility specialist’ arrested in Ogun for alleged sale of unapproved drugs

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Williams Adetunji, alleged to be a fake fertility specialist, for the production and sale of unauthorised medical products in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Police spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, who confirmed the arrest, stated that several complainants had already come forward to identify the suspect.

“He is in our custody. Investigation has commenced, and complainants have been coming to identify him as the person who sold them the unauthorised drugs. Once the investigation is completed, he will be charged to court,” Babaseyi said.

The arrest followed a petition submitted to the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, by Mr. Hassan Yakubu, lawyer to a young woman, who suffered severe reproductive damage after using products allegedly supplied by the suspect.

Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, Yakubu described the case as “a matter of urgent criminal concern” that poses a serious threat to women’s health across the state.

According to him, his client was diagnosed with fibroids in 2023 at Redwood Specialist Hospital and later purchased products marketed by Adetunji as a cure. The substances, Enervate Capsules and Tumorex, allegedly contained corrosive chemical agents.

“Our client suffered chemical burns, scarring, obstruction of the vaginal canal, prolonged abnormal bleeding, severe pain and long-term reproductive complications requiring urgent reconstructive surgery,” Yakubu said.

He disclosed that medical tests confirmed the presence of caustic soda and other harmful agents in the product inserted into the victim.

Yakubu added that the victim’s injuries would require surgery estimated at N1.3 million, aside from the unresolved fibroid condition the suspect claimed he could treat.

The lawyer noted that several other women had reported similar complications, with some undergoing emergency surgeries for bladder and rectal injuries.

Also speaking, Human rights advocate and broadcaster, Desmond Nwachukwu, who first raised alarm over the matter, confirmed the suspect’s arrest.

He said his attempts to resolve the issue privately failed after the suspect allegedly became hostile.

On his part, the Vice President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, Yinka Folarin, pledged full support for the victim and urged other affected women to come forward.

The Ogun State Police Command said investigations were ongoing and that the suspect would be prosecuted once all findings are concluded.