FA Cup draw: Man Utd vs Brighton, Portsmouth vs Arsenal [Full Fixtures]

Manchester United will host Brighton in one of the standout fixtures of the FA Cup third round, while Premier League leaders Arsenal face a trip to League One side Portsmouth.
Elsewhere, Liverpool were paired with Barnsley, Tottenham will host Aston Villa, Everton meet Sunderland, and Newcastle take on Bournemouth. Championship side Wrexham also landed a notable home tie against Nottingham Forest.
FA Cup third round draw made on Monday:
Wolves v Shrewsbury
Doncaster v Southampton
Tottenham v Aston Villa
Port Vale v Fleetwood
Preston v Wigan
Ipswich v Blackpool
Wrexham v Nottingham Forest
Charlton v Chelsea
Manchester City v Exeter
West Ham v QPR
Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
Fulham v Middlesbrough
Everton v Sunderland
Liverpool v Barnsley
Burnley v Millwall
Norwich v Walsall
Portsmouth v Arsenal
Derby v Leeds
Swansea v West Brom
Salford v Swindon
Boreham Wood v Brackley or Burton
Grimsby v Weston-super-Mare
Hull v Blackburn
Newcastle v Bournemouth
MK Dons v Oxford
Cheltenham v Leicester
Cambridge v Birmingham
Bristol City v Watford
Stoke v Coventry
Macclesfield v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Brighton
Sheffield United v Mansfield
Ties will be played around the weekend of January 9-12.
afp
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