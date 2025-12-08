FA Cup draw: Man Utd vs Brighton, Portsmouth vs Arsenal [Full Fixtures]

Manchester United will host Brighton in one of the standout fixtures of the FA Cup third round, while Premier League leaders Arsenal face a trip to League One side Portsmouth.

Elsewhere, Liverpool were paired with Barnsley, Tottenham will host Aston Villa, Everton meet Sunderland, and Newcastle take on Bournemouth. Championship side Wrexham also landed a notable home tie against Nottingham Forest.

FA Cup third round draw made on Monday:

Wolves v Shrewsbury

Doncaster v Southampton

Tottenham v Aston Villa

Port Vale v Fleetwood

Preston v Wigan

Ipswich v Blackpool

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest

Charlton v Chelsea

Manchester City v Exeter

West Ham v QPR

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Everton v Sunderland

Liverpool v Barnsley

Burnley v Millwall

Norwich v Walsall

Portsmouth v Arsenal

Derby v Leeds

Swansea v West Brom

Salford v Swindon

Boreham Wood v Brackley or Burton

Grimsby v Weston-super-Mare

Hull v Blackburn

Newcastle v Bournemouth

MK Dons v Oxford

Cheltenham v Leicester

Cambridge v Birmingham

Bristol City v Watford

Stoke v Coventry

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Brighton

Sheffield United v Mansfield

Ties will be played around the weekend of January 9-12.

afp