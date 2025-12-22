Eyo festival: Sanwo-Olu receives Opambata

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, formally received the Opambata, the ceremonial staff of the Eyo Masquerade, marking the commencement of activities for the Adamu Orisa Play 2025 next Saturday in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu received the sacred staff at the Lagos House, Marina, during a homage visit by families of personalities to be honoured at this year’s Eyo Festival.

Those to be honoured include the first Military Governor of Lagos State, General Mobolaji Johnson; the first civilian governor of the state, Lateef Jakande; a former Third Republic governor, Sir Michael Otedola and late Iyaloja-General, Chief Abibat Mogaji.

The ceremony, tagged: Ijade Opa Eyo, featured traditional songs, prayers and cultural performances associated with the Adimu Orisa festival.

The procession was led by the Olori Eyo and Akinsiku of Lagos, Chief Adebola Dosunmu, alongside other traditional adherents carrying their Opambata.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu said described the Eyo Festival as a powerful expression of identity and continuity.

The governor said: “The Eyo Festival, which is being held on Saturday, will be a day of joy and pride for Lagos. It will be colourful and joyous, showcasing the depth of our rich cultural heritage to both local and international audiences. We know that there is a rich tradition and culture in Lagos, because they say that a people without a culture will go into extinction.”

If you don’t have a culture, you are not relevant. What are you living for? What are you passing on?

“So, it will be a cultural event that we will use to demonstrate to all of our visitors and friends that Lagos is not only the centre of excellence, or the commercial nerve centre of the country; it is also the melting point of culture and tourism.

“So, I want to formally acknowledge and thank all of you for coming out in large numbers this afternoon to demonstrate your support.”

Earlier, the Olori Eyo, Chief Adebola Dosunmu, explained that the Ijade Opa Eyo is part of a series of preparatory rites leading to the main festival.