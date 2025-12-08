Ex-minister’s aide condemns EFCC sealing of Sylva’s Abuja home

Sylva

By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT — The Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to former Minister Timipre Sylva, Chief Julius Bokoru, has condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) sealing of Sylva’s Maitama residence in Abuja, describing the action as arbitrary, vindictive, and a violation of democratic principles.

In a statement titled, “A Grave Breach of Decency: EFCC’s Attempted Raid and Defacement of Sylva’s Family Home”, Bokoru said the agency acted “without a single letter, without a subpoena, without a warrant, without notification, and without even the most basic adherence to lawful process.”

He alleged that EFCC operatives spray-painted the words “EFCC — Keep Off” on the walls of the residence, portraying the property as if it belonged to a fugitive rather than a respected statesman.

“What deepens the wound is that this is not merely a property; it is the home in which Chief Sylva’s children, relatives, and staff have been effectively encircled for weeks,” Bokoru said, adding that the residents have been living under fear and uncertainty.

He further accused the EFCC of using its powers to settle political scores, noting that such actions “weaken not only the institutions themselves but the very fabric of our democracy.” Bokoru stressed that the incident appeared to reflect local political rivalries rather than federal directives.

Bokoru also raised concerns about the continued detention of Sylva’s aides and domestic staff, including Paganengigha Anagha, Friday Lusa Paul, Musa Mohammed, and Police Officer Reuben Ayuba, describing their prolonged confinement as unjust and based on insubstantial allegations.

“Yet, in spite of the pain and deep emotional strain of this moment, we remain hopeful. Nigeria has weathered storms before and emerged stronger. We believe justice will rise above intimidation and truth will outlast malice,” he said.

The aide reaffirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had no involvement in the alleged excesses, emphasizing Sylva’s decades of loyal service to the nation and continued support for the federal administration.

The controversy has drawn public attention to concerns over procedural fairness and the role of government agencies in politically sensitive matters.