Ex-labour minister Ngige docked, remanded in Kuje prison

Ngige

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting at Gwarinpa, on Friday, remanded the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in Kuje prison.

Justice Maryam Hassan issued the remand order after the erstwhile minister pleaded not guilty to an eight-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred against him.

The court held that he should remain in detention till Monday, when his bail application will be heard.

Ngige, who was in office as a minister from November 11, 2015, to May 29, 2023, is facing trial over his alleged complicity in contract fraud totalling over N2.2 billion.

Part of the charge against him bordered on abuse of office, as well as the allegation that he accepted kickbacks from firms that were awarded contracts by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF.