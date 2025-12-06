Ex-Army chief Yahaya dismisses links to financing terrorism

Yahaya

Former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has dismissed as false and malicious allegations linking him to individuals purportedly involved in terrorism financing.

The allegation, credited to retired Maj.-Gen. Danjuma Ali-Keffi and published by Sahara Reporters, claimed the former army chief had ties to suspected terror financiers.

But Yahaya, in a statement issued on his behalf by retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, on Saturday in Abuja, described the claims as “spurious, baseless and entirely untrue.”

“At no point in his career, before, during, or after serving as Chief of Army Staff, did Lt.-Gen. Yahaya have any direct or indirect association with anyone involved in terrorism financing or activities that undermine national security,” he said.

Yahaya accused Ali-Keffi of pursuing a “personal vendetta” rooted in disciplinary actions taken against him while in service, adding that the publication was malicious and devoid of factual foundation.

He also faulted Sahara Reporters for publishing the allegations without verification, saying doing so was irresponsible and damaging to public trust.

“These allegations run contrary to Gen. Yahaya’s impeccable service record, professional integrity and lifelong commitment to the defence of Nigeria,” the statement added.

The former army chief demanded an immediate retraction from Ali-Keffi, Sahara Reporters and others circulating the report, warning that failure to do so would attract legal action to protect his name and reputation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, saying the national effort required “responsibility, patriotism and truth, not propaganda driven by personal grudges.” (NAN)