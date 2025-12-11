Envoys: ADC hits Senate for ‘bow-and-go’ clearance of ‘controversial’ nominees

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

*Warns they may be rejected abroad

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken aim at the Senate over what it described as the trivialisation of the ambassadorial screening process, following the decision to allow several high-profile nominees, including Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri and Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to simply ‘take a bow and go’ during Thursday’s session.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the Senate’s handling of the exercise undermined the seriousness expected when selecting individuals who will represent Nigeria internationally.

“We are not surprised, but we are disappointed that a process as serious as screening those who will represent Nigeria abroad has been reduced to something so trivial,” Abdullahi said.

He argued that the Senate’s approach suggested a preference for political convenience over national credibility, warning that some of the nominees might not scale through if subjected to stricter diplomatic scrutiny in other countries.

“If posted to serious countries, many of these people would be rejected,” he added.

The ADC stressed that ambassadorial appointments carry implications far beyond domestic politics, noting that the calibre of Nigeria’s envoys directly influences the country’s reputation and leverage on the global stage.

Abdullahi further pointed out that the Senate’s leniency towards certain nominees reinforced public perception that legislative oversight in Nigeria has become inconsistent, rigorous for some candidates but largely ceremonial for certain politically exposed and controversial individuals.

The party urged the Senate to return to a merit-based screening process, arguing that Nigeria cannot afford to send poorly vetted representatives abroad at a time when international diplomacy demands higher levels of competence and clarity.

While the Senate may continue to defend the take a bow and go” tradition, especially for former lawmakers and distinguished personalities, the ADC insists that such practices must not override national interest.