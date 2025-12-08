Enugu political tensions rise: ADC rejects APC’s alleged zoning claims

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — The political atmosphere in Enugu State is heating up ahead of the 2027 elections, as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leadership strongly opposed the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) alleged attempt to impose a zoning formula in the state.

ADC stakeholders, led by Comrade Adolphus Ude, issued a statement in Enugu, dismissing claims by the APC Caretaker Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, that a zoning arrangement exists for the governorship. The ADC described Nwoye’s assertion as “mischievous and unfounded.”

Ude emphasized that APC has no formal or documented zoning agreement in Enugu and condemned attempts to enforce one as a threat to political fairness and stability. He accused the APC of trying to dominate the state’s political space and create a one-party state, warning that such moves would be resisted.

The ADC stated its readiness to field a credible governorship candidate, irrespective of zoning arrangements or political intimidation.

“We, the leaders and members of ADC, Enugu State, wish to state categorically that there is no imposed zoning formula in Enugu State, and that Dr. Nwoye’s claims are mischievous, baseless and unfounded,” the statement read.

Comrade Ude, a former Deputy State Chairman of APC and now a major stakeholder in ADC, noted that the zoning formula in Enugu is an internal arrangement within the PDP and is not binding on APC or any other party.

“We see through APC’s game plan to create a one-party state in Enugu, and it will not work. We will not allow APC to hijack the political space and silence other parties. Dr. Nwoye’s outburst is a clear indication that APC is scared of competition and is trying to intimidate other parties,” Ude said.

The clash highlights the intensifying rivalry between parties in Enugu State and underscores the broader struggle for political dominance and the protection of democratic processes ahead of the 2027 elections.